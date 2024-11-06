What state has the most electoral votes?: Here's a state-by-state Electoral College breakdown

In the race to 270 electoral votes, California and Texas are the biggest prizes, but all eyes are on seven battleground states that could decide the presidency.

The state with the most electoral votes has 54 votes while the states with the least votes have three votes each.

Here's what to know about the electoral college:

What state has the most electoral votes?

California has the most electoral votes of any states with 54, followed by Texas (40), Florida (30) and New York (28).

What state has the least electoral votes?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Alaska, Delaware, D.C., North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming are tied for the least electoral votes with three each.

How are electoral votes distributed?

"Electoral votes are allocated among the States based on the Census. Every State is allocated a number of votes equal to the number of Senators and Representatives in its U.S. Congressional delegation—two votes for its Senators in the U.S. Senate plus a number of votes equal to the number of its Congressional districts," according to the National Archives.

Updated electoral vote count

Here's the current electoral vote count and where the election stands at the moment:

How many electoral votes does each state have?

Electoral vote numbers by state:

Alabama: 9 votes

Alaska: 3 votes

Arizona: 11 votes

Arkansas: 6 votes

California: 54 votes

Colorado: 10 votes

Connecticut: 7 votes

Delaware: 3 votes

District of Columbia: 3 votes

Florida: 30 votes

Georgia: 16 votes

Hawaii: 4 votes

Idaho: 4 votes

Illinois: 19 votes

Indiana: 11 votes

Iowa: 6 votes

Kansas: 6 votes

Kentucky: 8 votes

Louisiana: 8 votes

Maine: 4 votes

Maryland: 10 votes

Massachusetts: 11 votes

Michigan: 15 votes

Minnesota: 10 votes

Mississippi: 6 votes

Missouri: 10 votes

Montana: 4 votes

Nebraska: 5 votes

Nevada: 6 votes

New Hampshire: 4 votes

New Jersey: 14 votes

New Mexico: 5 votes

New York: 28 votes

North Carolina: 16 votes

North Dakota: 3 votes

Ohio: 17 votes

Oklahoma: 7 votes

Oregon: 8 votes

Pennsylvania: 19 votes

Rhode Island: 4 votes

South Carolina: 9 votes

South Dakota: 3 votes

Tennessee: 11 votes

Texas: 40 votes

Utah: 6 votes

Vermont: 3 votes

Virginia: 13 votes

Washington: 12 votes

West Virginia: 4 votes

Wisconsin: 10 votes

Wyoming: 3 votes

What are the battleground states for 2024?

NBC News has determined seven states to watch as battlegrounds in the 2024 presidential election: Arizona (11 electoral votes), Georgia (16), Michigan (15), Nevada (6), North Carolina (16), Pennsylvania (19) and Wisconsin (10).