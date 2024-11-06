What state has the most electoral votes?: Here's a state-by-state Electoral College breakdown

In the race to 270 electoral votes, California and Texas are the biggest prizes, but all eyes are on seven battleground states that could decide the presidency.
The state with the most electoral votes has 54 votes while the states with the least votes have three votes each.
Here's what to know about the electoral college:
What state has the most electoral votes?
California has the most electoral votes of any states with 54, followed by Texas (40), Florida (30) and New York (28).
What state has the least electoral votes?
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Alaska, Delaware, D.C., North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming are tied for the least electoral votes with three each.
Decision 2024
How are electoral votes distributed?
"Electoral votes are allocated among the States based on the Census. Every State is allocated a number of votes equal to the number of Senators and Representatives in its U.S. Congressional delegation—two votes for its Senators in the U.S. Senate plus a number of votes equal to the number of its Congressional districts," according to the National Archives.
Updated electoral vote count
Here's the current electoral vote count and where the election stands at the moment:
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Electoral vote numbers by state:
- Alabama: 9 votes
- Alaska: 3 votes
- Arizona: 11 votes
- Arkansas: 6 votes
- California: 54 votes
- Colorado: 10 votes
- Connecticut: 7 votes
- Delaware: 3 votes
- District of Columbia: 3 votes
- Florida: 30 votes
- Georgia: 16 votes
- Hawaii: 4 votes
- Idaho: 4 votes
- Illinois: 19 votes
- Indiana: 11 votes
- Iowa: 6 votes
- Kansas: 6 votes
- Kentucky: 8 votes
- Louisiana: 8 votes
- Maine: 4 votes
- Maryland: 10 votes
- Massachusetts: 11 votes
- Michigan: 15 votes
- Minnesota: 10 votes
- Mississippi: 6 votes
- Missouri: 10 votes
- Montana: 4 votes
- Nebraska: 5 votes
- Nevada: 6 votes
- New Hampshire: 4 votes
- New Jersey: 14 votes
- New Mexico: 5 votes
- New York: 28 votes
- North Carolina: 16 votes
- North Dakota: 3 votes
- Ohio: 17 votes
- Oklahoma: 7 votes
- Oregon: 8 votes
- Pennsylvania: 19 votes
- Rhode Island: 4 votes
- South Carolina: 9 votes
- South Dakota: 3 votes
- Tennessee: 11 votes
- Texas: 40 votes
- Utah: 6 votes
- Vermont: 3 votes
- Virginia: 13 votes
- Washington: 12 votes
- West Virginia: 4 votes
- Wisconsin: 10 votes
- Wyoming: 3 votes
What are the battleground states for 2024?
NBC News has determined seven states to watch as battlegrounds in the 2024 presidential election: Arizona (11 electoral votes), Georgia (16), Michigan (15), Nevada (6), North Carolina (16), Pennsylvania (19) and Wisconsin (10).