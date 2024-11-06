Decision 2024

Swing states 2024: Who is winning the election in the key battlegrounds?

NBC News has identified seven swing states, or battleground states, that will likely be key to deciding the presidency of the United States

By NBC New York Staff

Most polls have closed in the United States as of late Tuesday night, but a number of races remain Too Early to Call or Too Close to Call.

North Carolina is the only swing state to have been called by NBC News and it went to former President Donald Trump.

NBC has identified Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as the key states to watch in 2024 and have determined them to be "battleground states."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Which are the most important swing states?

NBC News has identified seven states as key battlegrounds in the presidential election. Here is a list, by where the states rank in terms of electoral college votes.

  • Pennsylvania: 19 votes
  • Georgia: 16 votes
  • North Carolina: 16 votes
  • Michigan: 15 votes
  • Wisconsin: 10 votes
  • Arizona: 11 votes
  • Nevada: 6 votes
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The election could come down to these 93 electoral votes.

Decision 2024

Decision 2024 13 mins ago

Republican Bernie Moreno wins Ohio Senate

Decision 2024 18 mins ago

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wins third term

Who won the swing states in 2024?

Here are the current results from NBC News as of 11 p.m. ET:

  • Pennsylvania: Too Close to Call
  • Georgia: Too Close to Call
  • North Carolina: Too Early to Call
  • Michigan: Too Close to Call
  • Wisconsin: Donald Trump (projected winner)
  • Arizona: Too Early to Call
  • Nevada: Too Early to Call

How many electoral votes are needed to win the presidential election?

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes — a majority of the 538 possible votes.

There are some unlikely scenarios where two candidates could wind up in a 269 to 269 electoral vote tie, in which case Congress would decide the presidency, NBC News reports.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us