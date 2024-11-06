Swing states 2024: Who is winning the election in the key battlegrounds?

Most polls have closed in the United States as of late Tuesday night, but a number of races remain Too Early to Call or Too Close to Call.

North Carolina is the only swing state to have been called by NBC News and it went to former President Donald Trump.

NBC has identified Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as the key states to watch in 2024 and have determined them to be "battleground states."

Which are the most important swing states?

NBC News has identified seven states as key battlegrounds in the presidential election. Here is a list, by where the states rank in terms of electoral college votes.

Pennsylvania: 19 votes

Georgia: 16 votes

North Carolina: 16 votes

Michigan: 15 votes

Wisconsin: 10 votes

Arizona: 11 votes

Nevada: 6 votes

The election could come down to these 93 electoral votes.

Who won the swing states in 2024?

Here are the current results from NBC News as of 11 p.m. ET:

Pennsylvania: Too Close to Call

Georgia: Too Close to Call

North Carolina: Too Early to Call

Michigan: Too Close to Call

Wisconsin: Donald Trump (projected winner)

Arizona: Too Early to Call

Nevada: Too Early to Call

How many electoral votes are needed to win the presidential election?

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes — a majority of the 538 possible votes.

There are some unlikely scenarios where two candidates could wind up in a 269 to 269 electoral vote tie, in which case Congress would decide the presidency, NBC News reports.