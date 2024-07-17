2024 RNC Milwaukee

JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Doug Burgum headline RNC night 3 speakers

Other speakers on night three include Texas Gov. Doug Abbott, Trump granddaughter Kai Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kellyanne Conway

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with Republicans — led by the newly nominated Donald Trump and JD Vance — shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

Republicans are expected to focus on Democratic President Joe Biden's handling of the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East. Former Trump administration officials are expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like in a second Trump term.

The lineup will include speeches from Richard Grenell, Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, and Scott Neil, who served as a Green Beret in Afghanistan.

Today’s theme is Make America Strong Once Again.

And Vance is expected to accept his party's nomination for vice president.

Who is speaking at night 3 of the RNC?

Vice Presidential Nominee

  • VP Nominee Sen. JD Vance
  • Usha Chilukuri Vance, Sen. Vance's wife

Trump Family Members

Elected Officials

  • Gov. Doug Burgum (ND) 
  • Gov. Greg Abbott (TX) 
  • Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21) 
  • Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) 
  • Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13) 
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1) 
  • Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) 
  • Mayor Trent Conway (East Palestine, OH)
  • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13) 
  • Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6) 

Additional Speakers

  • Lee Zeldin, Fmr. Representative
  • Kellyanne Conway, Fmr. Counselor to the President  
  • Callista Gingrich 
  • Newt Gingrich 
  • Peter Navarro, Fmr. Director of the US Office of Trade & Manufacturing Policy 
  • Ric Grenell, Fmr. Acting Director of National Intelligence 
  • Tom Homan, Fmr. Acting Director of Immigration & Customs Enforcement 
  • David Lara, Everyday American 
  • Jim Chilton, Everyday American 
  • Sarah Philips, Everyday American
  • Ret. Staff Sergeant David Bellavia, Everyday American 
  • Scott Neil, Everyday American 
  • Christy Shamblin, Cherly Juels, and Herman & Alicia Lopez 
  • Shabbos Kestenbaum, Everyday American 
  • Neutra Family, Everyday American 
  • William Pekrul, Everyday American 

See the official RNC schedule here.

