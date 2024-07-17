JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Doug Burgum headline RNC night 3 speakers

Note: You can watch NBC News coverage of the Republican National Convention in the video player above when it begins Wednesday evening.

The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with Republicans — led by the newly nominated Donald Trump and JD Vance — shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

Republicans are expected to focus on Democratic President Joe Biden's handling of the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East. Former Trump administration officials are expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like in a second Trump term.

The lineup will include speeches from Richard Grenell, Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, and Scott Neil, who served as a Green Beret in Afghanistan.

Today’s theme is Make America Strong Once Again.

And Vance is expected to accept his party's nomination for vice president.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Who is speaking at night 3 of the RNC?

Vice Presidential Nominee

VP Nominee Sen. JD Vance

Usha Chilukuri Vance, Sen. Vance's wife

Trump Family Members

Donald J. Trump Jr.

Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Elected Officials

Gov. Doug Burgum (ND)

Gov. Greg Abbott (TX)

Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21)

Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

Mayor Trent Conway (East Palestine, OH)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)

Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6)

Additional Speakers

Lee Zeldin, Fmr. Representative

Kellyanne Conway, Fmr. Counselor to the President

Callista Gingrich

Newt Gingrich

Peter Navarro, Fmr. Director of the US Office of Trade & Manufacturing Policy

Ric Grenell, Fmr. Acting Director of National Intelligence

Tom Homan, Fmr. Acting Director of Immigration & Customs Enforcement

David Lara, Everyday American

Jim Chilton, Everyday American

Sarah Philips, Everyday American

Ret. Staff Sergeant David Bellavia, Everyday American

Scott Neil, Everyday American

Christy Shamblin, Cherly Juels, and Herman & Alicia Lopez

Shabbos Kestenbaum, Everyday American

Neutra Family, Everyday American

William Pekrul, Everyday American

See the official RNC schedule here.