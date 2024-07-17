Who is Kai Trump? Granddaughter of Donald Trump to speak at RNC night three

Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Madison Trump, is set to take the main stage Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention to speak alongside her father.

Trump, 17, is the former president's eldest granddaughter and daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

She has been spotted by her grandfather's side at key events over the years, including his inauguration, the announcement of his candidacy in 2015, the opening of a Trump golf course and golf tournaments, and holidays.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC "Today" television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump. Standing In the front row are Kai Trump and Donald Trump III, children of Donald Trump Jr. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

FILE - In this June 16, 2015 file photo, Donald Trump, fourth left, poses with his family after his announcement that he will run for president of the United States, in the lobby of Trump Tower, New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. From lef are: son Eric Trump, with his wife Lara Yunaska; Donald Trump's son Barron Trump, wife Melania Trump; Vanessa Haydon and her husband Donald Trump Jr.; daughter Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner; daughter Tiffany Trump. In the front row are Kai Trump and Donald Trump III, children of Donald Trump Jr. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Most recently, she attended UFC 303 with her father and was seen playing in the ProAm of the LIV Golf Team Championship at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in 2022.

Donald Trump Jr. , left, stands with his daughter Kai Trump during the ProAm of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kai Trump is an avid golfer and has an Instagram account and YouTube channel dedicated to her love of the sport.

Kai Trump granddaughter of former United States President Donald Trump tees off during a visit a day ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Donal Trump Jr., wife Vanessa Trump, and their children Donald Trump III, left, and Kai Trump, right, walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Donald Trump, Jr., Executive VP Trump Organization, Vanessa Trump and their daughter Kai Madision Trump attend the 4th annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 14, 2010 in Briarcliff Manor, New York.