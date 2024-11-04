How do I report voter intimidation, fraud or irregularities on Election Day?

New York Attorney General Letitia James is one of the state officials across the country reminding voters there are resources to help with any issues they encounter at the polls on Election Day on Tuesday.

In New York, the attorney general's office will have an election protection hotline running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Yorkers can also request assistance online through a written form.

“All New Yorkers have the right to feel safe when casting their votes,” James said in a statement. “Our Election Protection Hotline will help ensure that every voice is heard – whether you’re voting by mail, or in-person on Election Day. My office is committed to protecting free and fair elections and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a safe, smooth voting process for all. I urge every New Yorker to contact our hotline to resolve election-related questions or concerns.”

In New Jersey, voters can call the state's voter information and assistance line toll-free at 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837) or visit the state's election protection site.

Connecticut has set up an election day hotline at 1-866-SEEC-INFO (1-866-733-2463) or voters with concerns can e-mail elections@ct.gov.

Fraud reporting on Election Day

The U.S. Election Assistance Committee said if allegations of irregularities occur, they can be reported to the state or local election official in charge of the election where the incident occurred, such as a Secretary of State or Board of Elections.

Voters can find links to those officials here.

The U.S. Department of Justice also has a Voting Rights Section that can be reached toll-free at 800-253-3931 or online here.

The Department of Justice said any complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation should always be reported to local law enforcement by calling 911 and then can be reported to the DOJ after local authorities are contacted.