Early voting underway for NY's presidential primary election

It's finally New York's turn to weigh in on the presidential primary.

Early voting kicked off on Saturday across the Empire State and runs until March 30. Polls will not be open the following day, March 31, because of the Easter holiday.

Saturday is also the deadline to register in-person or by mail to vote in the April contest. The deadline to change your party affiliation, however, was back on Feb. 14.

Polling locations will be open all across the state, but likely vary between early voting and primary day voting. Make sure to double check your specific site before heading out the door.

New York's primary election day is on April 2.

For voters elsewhere in the tri-state, New Jersey's primary is not until June, whereas Connecticut also hold its primary on April 2. More voter info on that latter race can be found here.