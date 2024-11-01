Here's what to know about when early voting ends in the tri-state

More than a million residents across the tri-state have already gone to the polls to early vote ahead of Election Day.

More than 700,000 residents have early voted in New York City alone as of Friday morning with several days left to vote in-person prior to Election Day.

Sunday, Nov. 3 is the last day to early vote across the tri-state prior to Election Day on Tuesday.

Here's what to know about when early voting ends, but it's always best to check with your local county board of elections for the latest information and rules.

When does early voting end in New Jersey?

Early voting in New Jersey ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

Adam Harding reporting on early voting drawing long lines in NJ.

When does early voting end in New York?

Early voting in New York ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

Lynda Baquero reporting on early voting in large numbers in NY.

When does early voting end in Connecticut?

Early voting in Connecticut ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

When are polls open on Election Day?

On Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 5, the polls in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all open at 6 a.m.

When do polls close on Election Day?

Polls close at different times based on state and jurisdiction on Election Day.

In New Jersey, polls on Election Day will close at 8 p.m.

In Connecticut, polls on Election Day will close at 8 p.m.

In New York, polls on Election Day will close at 9 p.m.

In order to be able to vote, a voter needs to be in line before the time polls are scheduled to close to be allowed to cast their ballot.