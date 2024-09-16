Donald Trump to hold Nassau County rally this week following apparent assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Nassau County on Wednesday, his first expected large-scale event following an apparent assassination attempt on his life over the weekend.

The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale at 7 p.m.

The campaign is making general admission tickets available to the public, with doors opening at 3 p.m.

Nassau County officials are expected to hold a media briefing Monday afternoon to give an update on planned security measures for the rally

The rally will also come just over a week after the former president met his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time at a debate in Philadelphia and with just 48 days until Election Day.

Trump will spend Monday at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, according to a person familiar with his schedule, which was a planned day at the resort. That now includes a briefing in person from Ronald Rowe, acting director of the Secret Service, according to the person who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Rowe arrived in West Palm Beach on Monday morning.

On Monday night, Trump is expected to speak about cryptocurrency live on the social media site X for the launch of his sons’ crypto platform, followed by an expected return to the campaign trail on Tuesday for a town hall in Flint, Michigan. In addition to his New York rally, he also has planned appearances later this week Washington and North Carolina.

Republican strategist David Urban, a Trump ally, said it was too soon to know how the apparent attempt on the former president's life over the weekend might affect the days and weeks ahead in the campaign, but in his conversations with those in Trump’s orbit, he was picking up a deep sense of shock and uncertainty.

“We’ve said unprecedented so many times this year," Urban said. “I don’t know if we can even say the word anymore.”

The FBI is investigating the apparent assassination attempt.