NBC New York, Telemundo 47, Times Union to Host Primary Debate for Governor

The WNBC/WNJU/Times Union primary debate for governor will be held on June 16 at 7 p.m.

NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and the Times Union on Monday announced plans for the first scheduled, televised debate featuring the Democratic Party’s leading candidates for governor of New York. 

  • The Gubernatorial debate is scheduled for Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m., two days before early voting begins.  It will originate from WNBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center studios in Manhattan and air on WNBC and WNJU’s over-the-air and digital platforms.
  • Panel moderators will include WNBC 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. news anchor David Ushery, WNBC political reporter Melissa Russo, WNJU morning news anchor and host of public affairs show “Enfoque Nueva York” Allan Villafana, and Casey Seiler, vice president and editor in chief of the Times Union. 
  • Debate co-sponsors include the New York Urban League (NYUL), Hispanic Federation (HF) and Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF)
  • Invitations have been extended to Governor Kathy Hochul, Congressman Thomas Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The debate broadcast will include sign-language interpreters and closed captioning access for the hearing impaired. It will also be translated into Spanish for WNJU audiences.

