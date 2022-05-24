Have I Been Redistricted? Search Your Redrawn Political Districts in NY

This article was originally published on May 21 8:50 a.m. EDT by THE CITY

After a chaotic redistricting process, New York’s political boundaries have finally been set for the 2022 election season. A lot has changed.

The new lines mean some congressional veterans will vie for the same seat. More than a dozen incumbents in the State Senate may be drawn out of their current districts.

To figure out how the lines impact who represents you in Washington and Albany, enter your address in the search bar below.

Results are available only for locations in New York City. Explore any district in the state using the dropdown menu, and tap or hover over the districts to see how many people in the newly drawn districts are from each replaced district.

Where did these maps come from? Every decade following the U.S. Census, states adjust their internal political boundaries to account for shifts in population.

In New York, the districts for Congress and the State Senate were created by a court-appointed special master in mid-May after a protracted legal fight.

The Assembly lines were created by the Democrat-controlled state legislature after a newly-created commission charged with creating the new lines failed to do so, and split along partisan lines.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit news outlet dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York.