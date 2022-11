Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects.

Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island.

She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member of "the squad," which includes five other progressive Democrats.

For additional up-to-the-minute election night information, follow along with NBC News' Election Live Blog.