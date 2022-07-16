drought

Connecticut Towns Under Twice-Weekly Water Schedule Due to Drought Conditions

Towns in at least three counties in Connecticut have been asked to restrict water use for the rest of the summer, and for half of the fall, because of worsening drought conditions.

Aquarion Water has implemented a mandatory, twice-weekly schedule to help conserve water after the state declared that eight counties were were experiencing "Stage 2 Drought" conditions.

An announcement Friday identified 13 towns within Fairfield, Hartford and New London counties two move to a new watering schedule through Oct. 31.

For the next 16 weeks, the following towns must keep irrigation to two days: Darien, East Granby, Fairfield, Granby, Greenwich, Groton, Mystic, New Canaan, Newtown, Simsbury, Stamford, Stonington, and Westport.

Aquarion customers with addresses that end in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 can water on Sundays and Wednesdays; those with addresses on 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 get Saturdays and Tuesday. Anyone with no address number also get Sundays and Wednesdays.

Water is also restricted to hours between 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. and midnight.

“Our reservoir levels are currently sufficient, and we’re hopeful that rain amounts will soon return to normal," said Donald Morrissey, Aquarion President. "With our customers’ support, we are better able to mitigate the impacts of the current drought conditions.”

Customers outside of the 13 designated towns have been encouraged to voluntarily follow the above schedule to help conservation efforts.

