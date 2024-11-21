NYPD traffic agent hit in the face after issuing parking ticket in Brooklyn, police say

An NYPD traffic agent is recovering after a driver, who was unhappy with a parking ticket, struck him in the face on Wednesday in Brooklyn, police said.

The attack happened near Avenue U and East 8th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 9:30 a.m

The Traffic Enforcement Agent was in uniform on-duty when he was approached by a man who began arguing with the agent over a summons that the agent issued to his vehicle, police said.

The man then hit the agent multiple times in the face before driving off in an orange BMW, according to police.

NYPD Police are looking for the man in this photo in connection with the attack of a traffic agent on Nov. 20 in Brooklyn.

The traffic agent had swelling to his face and lips and needed to be taken by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).