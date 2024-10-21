New York Liberty

New York Liberty announce Barclays Center championship celebration: What to know, tickets, timing

Fans of the New York Liberty have multiple chances to celebrate the WNBA championship with the team on Thursday

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Liberty will be hosting a championship celebration for fans at Barclays Center on Thursday.

The details were just announced by the team for the Thursday night event. The championship celebration will take place after the team's parade and city hall ceremony earlier that day.

The celebration will be held at Barclays Center on Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. It is free and open to the public but will require tickets.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

When is the Barclays Center Championship Celebration for the Liberty?

The championship celebration for the New York Liberty at Barclays Center will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.

What day is the championship celebration at Barclays Center?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The championship celebration at Barclays will take place Thursday, Oct. 24.

Local

New York City 1 hour ago

Alleged squatter could face 15 years in prison for occupying vacant Queens home

Extreme Weather 2 hours ago

Fire danger ‘very high' in parts of NJ, CT: What to know

Is the Liberty celebration at Barclays Center free?

The celebration for the Liberty at Barclays Center is free but you have to have a ticket.

How do I get a ticket to the Liberty celebration at Barclays Center?

Fans can get tickets to the Barclays Center Liberty celebration here: https://liberty.wnba.com/2024champions. You can use the same link to get tickets to the City Hall celebration.

The Barclays Center event will follow a parade and city hall ceremony being held earlier in the day.

When is the NY Liberty Parade?

The ticker-tape parade celebrating New York Liberty will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall plaza afterward.

This article tagged under:

New York LibertyBrooklynWNBABarclays Center
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us