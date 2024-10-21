New York Liberty announce Barclays Center championship celebration: What to know, tickets, timing

The New York Liberty will be hosting a championship celebration for fans at Barclays Center on Thursday.

The details were just announced by the team for the Thursday night event. The championship celebration will take place after the team's parade and city hall ceremony earlier that day.

The celebration will be held at Barclays Center on Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. It is free and open to the public but will require tickets.

When is the Barclays Center Championship Celebration for the Liberty?

The championship celebration for the New York Liberty at Barclays Center will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.

What day is the championship celebration at Barclays Center?

The championship celebration at Barclays will take place Thursday, Oct. 24.

Is the Liberty celebration at Barclays Center free?

The celebration for the Liberty at Barclays Center is free but you have to have a ticket.

How do I get a ticket to the Liberty celebration at Barclays Center?

Fans can get tickets to the Barclays Center Liberty celebration here: https://liberty.wnba.com/2024champions. You can use the same link to get tickets to the City Hall celebration.

The Barclays Center event will follow a parade and city hall ceremony being held earlier in the day.

When is the NY Liberty Parade?

The ticker-tape parade celebrating New York Liberty will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall plaza afterward.