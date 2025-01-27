Israeli restaurant in Brooklyn tagged in ‘act of antisemitism,' mayor says

A restaurant vandalized overnight in Brooklyn caught the attention of the city's mayor, who called the tag "a despicable act of antisemitism."

Mayor Eric Adams shared pictures of the damage on social media: red paint which covered the windows of Miriam restaurant in Park Slope. The messages read "genocide cuisine" and "Israel steals culture."

The chef and owner of the Israeli restaurant, Rafi Hasid, shared surveillance video from the Saturday morning incident. In the clip, a person appears to be spray painting the window while a second person stands nearby.

The restaurant posted to Instagram: "We refuse to let this darken our spirit. Miriam stands for inclusivity and unity and bringing people together through the shared love of delicious food and warm hospitality."

Congressman Richie Torres and Senator Chuck Schumer also shared statements of support for the restaurant and condemnations of the vandalism; as did Council Member Shahana Hanif.

"I condemn the vandalism at Miriam, a cherished local Park Slope restaurant. This hateful act threatens the safety of our community," Hanif, who represents the neighborhood and is a member of the Progressive Caucus, wrote on social media. "Acts of hate have no place in our city."