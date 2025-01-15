‘A family shattered': NYC man indicted for allegedly killing wife in jealous rage

What to Know A Brooklyn man is facing murder and other charges after allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a jealous rage and attacking the couple's 15-year-old son with a knife when the teen tried to help his mom, the local district attorney said.

Gordon Lewis, 45, of Canarsie, Brooklyn was arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González said Wednesday. Lewis's next court date is scheduled for March 5.

The charges stem from an alleged attack that took place on Dec. 22, 2024, at around 9:30 p.m. It was at that time that Lewis stabbed his 47-year-old wife, Antoinette Stewart-Gordon, to death during a jealous rage inside the couple’s home on East 81st Street near Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie, the district attorney's office said, citing the investigation.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to 25 years to life in prison. Attorney information for him was not immediately known.

Allegedly, Lewis and Stewart-Gordon were separated and seeing other people. According to the investigation, Lewis came home and allegedly observed a “hickey” on Stewart-Gordon's neck and began to choke her. When the couple’s son tried to intervene, Lewis went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and stabbed Stewart-Gordon in the neck and body. The son was slashed on the hand when he tried to help his mother, then went to neighbor who lived upstairs who called 911.

Stewart-Gordon was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The son was treated at the hospital and released.

Following the alleged murder, Lewis turned himself in the following day.

“This tragic case of domestic violence has left a family shattered—a woman’s life was taken, and her teenage son now bears the deep emotional scars of witnessing such a brutal act," González said. "No family should ever have to suffer this kind of pain, and we are fully committed to seeking justice for them while holding those who commit gender-based violence accountable. For anyone facing abuse, please know that you are not alone—help and support are available.”