Dad, daughter found dead on kitchen floor of Brooklyn home with necks slashed: sources

By NBC New York Staff

A father and daughter were found dead with their necks slashed inside a Brooklyn home over the weekend, law enforcement sources say.

The 91-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were discovered on the kitchen floor of the family home in Cypress Hills on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

A 911 call tipped police off to the bloody scene on Warwick Street.

Investigators have identified the victims as Roosevelt Simmons and Jacqueline Delyons.

There have been no arrests as of Monday morning. Police have not released any details on a possible suspect or motive in the killings.

