NYPD officers shoot gun-wielding suspect in Bronx: Police sources

Two NYPD officers fired their weapons at a gun-wielding suspect in the Bronx, with one of the shots striking the man in the leg, according to a law enforcement source.

The officers were called to the scene on White Plains Road in the Soundview neighborhood after 3:30 p.m., a source said, after reports of a fight with a firearm. After they arrived, police encountered the suspect, who took out a gun.

Both officers fired, striking the suspect one time in the leg, according to a source. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.

A gun was recovered at the scene. The two officers were treated for tinnitus at the hospital.

An investigation was ongoing.