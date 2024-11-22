Bronx

NYPD officers shoot gun-wielding suspect in Bronx: Police sources

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two NYPD officers fired their weapons at a gun-wielding suspect in the Bronx, with one of the shots striking the man in the leg, according to a law enforcement source.

The officers were called to the scene on White Plains Road in the Soundview neighborhood after 3:30 p.m., a source said, after reports of a fight with a firearm. After they arrived, police encountered the suspect, who took out a gun.

Both officers fired, striking the suspect one time in the leg, according to a source. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

A gun was recovered at the scene. The two officers were treated for tinnitus at the hospital.

An investigation was ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPD
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us