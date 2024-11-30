Bronx 3-year-old hospitalized with fractured skull after being struck by moped rider

Police said a little girl was outside with her mom, just steps from her home in the Bronx, when a man on a scooter hit the 3-year-old and leaving her with a fractured skull.

The hit-and-run happened Friday afternoon in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

The family of Myli Rojas said they are hoping for the best after the man seen on surveillance images riding a scooter struck the 3-year-old girl in the middle of the afternoon on Holland Avenue.

"As soon as the child stepped to the sidewalk, somebody just basically dragged her," the girl's uncle, Robert Rojas, told News 4.

Her family said Myli was hospitalized after sustaining a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Her uncle said the suspect initially stopped, but when he saw the child bleeding from the head, he left the scene heading north on Holland Avenue.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"He even left his scooter here," Rojas said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect wearing an orange jacket, black sweatpants and black sandals, sitting on the blue scooter police believe was involved in the hit-and-run.

Myli's family said they are praying for a full recovery ahead of the little girl's birthday next month. Her uncle shared his message to the man who left her bleeding on the street.

"Be responsible enough to come in and explain what happened," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.