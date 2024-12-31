12-year-old girl, 5 others shot in the Bronx as police search for suspects

Six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot Monday afternoon in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

In addition to the girl, her mother and four men sustained gunshot wounds and are being treated at a local hospital, police said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at 3544 White Plains Road.

Police officials said one of the intended targets of the shooting used the mother, who was shopping at the store with her daughter, as a shield when gunfire erupted into a convenience store.

"Tonight, in the Gun Hill section of the Bronx, we had a brazen and heartless attack by two shooters that opened fire in the middle of the street and into a crowded convenience store, striking six people, including a 40-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter that were used as shields, the mother used as a shield, by the intended targets of the shooting," said NYPD interim Chief of Department John Chell.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The NYPD said it believes two suspects were involved and said they ran from the scene heading northbound on White Plains Road.

The ages of the four men who were shot range from 18 to 21, according to police, who said they are all in stable condition.

Police have not identified a motive for the shooting. Ballistic evidence was recovered on the scene and detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any video that might help identify the gunmen.