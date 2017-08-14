After a weekend of deadly violence and chaos in Charlottesville, University of Virginia officials again denounced white supremacy and insisted that the community "will not surrender" to hatred as regular school operations resumed.

Virginia President Teresa Sullivan said Sunday evening that the school went back to its regular schedules, which include open houses later this week, after she canceled all engagements Saturday. Sullivan added that counseling services are available for students, faculty and staff.

"The weekend events do not define Charlottesville or the University of Virginia," Sullivan said in a statement. "Our community comes together in times of great need, and in the coming days we will continue an important dialogue and begin the healing process."

University rector Frank Conner also condemned the "vile view of humanity" and offered strong words in the wake of the rallies that took place over the weekend.

"They will not succeed," Conner said in a statement, referring to white nationalism. "We will not surrender. We are here to support all in our community, particularly those who feel the impact of their hatred most keenly. And we are here to ensure our highest priority - the safety of all."

The weekend's chaos began Friday night when a group of white nationalists carried torches and marched through Virginia's campus, a gathering that Sullivan called an "unlawful assembly." The group marched ahead of a planned rally in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Saturday's rally, organized to protest the removal of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park, turned violent when clashes broke out between the more than 1,000 white nationalists and counter-protesters. A car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. And a Virginia State Police helicopter responding to the violence then crashed into the woods outside of town, killing both troopers on board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.