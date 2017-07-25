Florida Teen Wins $500 a Week for Life Playing $1 Scratch-Off

With the odds of one-in-five million against her, an Orlando teenager took a chance on Florida lottery scratch off ticket and scored a weekly pay day.

Daniela Leon Ruz, 18, won the top prize in the state's new $500 A Week for Life game after purchasing one $1 ticket at a Publix grocery store, the Florida Lottery said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ruz chose to receive her winnings in weekly payouts totaling $26,000 annually before taxes instead of taking the one time lump sum of $410,000.

The annual payout is guaranteed for 20 years, meaning the teen’s family would still continue to receive her winnings even if something should happen to her before that time.

The $1 scratch-off game launched on July 3, 2017.



