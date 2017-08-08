North Korea said on Wednesday it is "carefully examining" a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with missiles, according to a Reuters report.
The news came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury."
A spokesman for the Korean People's Army, in a statement carried by the North's state-run KCNA news agency, said the strike plan will be "put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment" once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.
In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the United States showed signs of provocation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.