Protesters Clash With Police in DC

Starting early in the morning of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, protesters clashed with police. At least 90 people were arrested.

A grand jury has indicted more than 100 Inauguration Day protesters on rioting charges in Washington, D.C. In total, 209 people have now been indicted, NBC News reported.

The indictment, handed up D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, charged 146 additional protesters with felony rioting — meaning they face a fine of up to $25,000 and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

On Inauguration Day — Jan. 20 — 230 people were arrested and charged with felony rioting. Twelve cases have been dismissed.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies provided 3,000 officers and were supported by 5,000 National Guard members and police officers in patrolling the streets during President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.