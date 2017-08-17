'Fear on Their Faces': Witnesses Describe Chaos of Barcelona Attack - NBC New York
'Fear on Their Faces': Witnesses Describe Chaos of Barcelona Attack

The attack in the tourist district of Las Ramblas sparked mass panic

    A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017. Police say 13 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in this terrorist attack. The area is one of the city’s top tourist destinations.

    Witnesses to the Barcelona terror attack described terrified people screaming and running for their lives after a van plowed through a bustling pedestrian plaza.

    The attack in the tourist district of Las Ramblas sparked mass panic, NBC News reported.

    "There was this tidal wave of people screaming and running towards us," said Susan McLean, a cybersecurity expert from Australia who was in the area on vacation. "People just heaved around the corner, screaming in Spanish. We had no idea what was going on."

    McLean, a former police officer, said she instantly knew what had happened: terrorism.

    "The fear on their faces — I just knew," she told NBC News.

