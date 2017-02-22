About two million Calphalon knives are being recalled after 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations, including four that require stitches.

Lacerations have been caused by the blade breaking during use. Calphalon has also received about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

The recalled knives were sold individually and in sets at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com between September 2008 and December 2016. The knives retailed for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.

Consumers can see the full list of recalled knives on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website. In the meantime, owners of the defective knives should not use them and can contact Calphalon for replacement products.

Customers can contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at Calphalon’s website.