A billboard depicting an image of President Donald Trump appeared on Phoenix's Grand Avenue in Arizona on Friday, NBC affiliated station KPNX reported.

Unlike any other Trump billboards people are used to seeing during his election campaign of 2016, the Phoenix billboard illustrates a menacing photo of Donald Trump, wearing a Russian flag pin on his collar, surrounded by mushroom clouds and 'swastika dollar' signs.

"I think a lot of people are feeling this way and I'm just trying to express what I think is on a lot of people's minds these days," the billboard's artist, said in an interview Friday, according to KPNX.

Karen Fiorito posted on her facebook page when billboard went up saying "Still awaiting the backlash, death threats and the like."

The billboard art was commissioned by the owner, Beatrice Moore, a longtime patron of the arts on Grand Avenue, KPNX reported.