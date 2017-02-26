Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Actor Bill Paxton died Saturday due to complications from surgery, a representative of his family told NBC News in a statement. He was 61.

Paxton was known for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters like "Twister," "Apollo 13," and "Aliens."

His most recent role was on the small screen, in the CBS series "Training Day."

In a statement NBC News, a representative of his family said:

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

