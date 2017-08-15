Streets were closed and the NYPD was out in full force as President Trump traveled to Trump Tower Monday for a planned two-night stay. It's his first time returning to Trump Tower as president, and protesters had been awaiting his arrival all evening.

Crowds gathered near Trump Tower Tuesday evening for a second night of protests in a row, this time rallying to protect immigrants.

Tuesday night's protests saw about 200 people gather within a pen at 55th Street and 5th Avenue, with demonstrators holding signs pledging to "protect migrant New York".

The peaceful demonstration was organized to mark the five year anniversary since DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) started, and to defend the policy, Take Action NYC said on its website.

"With the Trump administration, DACA is under attack," it said.

"Temporary Protected Status (TPS) has provided 350,000 immigrants the ability to live free from the threat of deportation and granted them work permits. Now, the program is under attack by Trump and Gen. Kelly."

On Monday, President Donald Trump's first night home since his inauguration, three protesters were arrested after demonstrations near his Manhattan skyscraper.

As Trump arrived at his New York home Monday night, a throng of protesters lined Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, carrying signs with such messages as "impeach" and "stop the hate, stop the lies."

People chanted things like, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" and "Not my president."

Supporters said, "God bless President Trump."

The three arrested are facing charges of disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and obstructing government administration, police said.