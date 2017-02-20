Gladys Carrion announced her resignation from the agency more than two months ago.

A new boss is about to take charge of New York's Administration for Children's Services, the NBC 4 I-Team has learned.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has selected David Hansell to replace former ACS commissioner Gladys Carrion after she announced her resignation more than two months ago after a series of high profile child abuse cases.

The announcement is expected to take place tomorrow morning at the Nicholas Scoppetta Children's Center in Manhattan.

Hansell currently works as a management consultant at KPMG, advising government on social service policy.

He's also served in senior government posts appointed by President Obama, Governor Eliot Spitzer and Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Several sources say de Blasio chose Hansell because of his management experience. Other contenders for the job included Rafael Lopez, who also served in the Obama administration, but withdrew his name from the mayor's shortlist in recent weeks.