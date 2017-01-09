Before and after: the wall on Orchard Street.

A mural depicting President-elect Donald Trump as feces has been flushed from the streets of New York forever.

The street art, which went up last summer on a wall in Orchard Street, Chinatown, stood about six-feet tall. It depicted Trump as the ‘poop’ emoji, replete with buzzing flies and a toupee.

But over the weekend, the wall was done over with a fresh lick of white paint.

By Sunday, a few candles and flowers had appeared under the newly whitewashed wall, the acronym R.I.P scrawled above a tiny sticker of the piece.

The mural’s creator, Hanksy, said there had been a “neighborhood rumor” floating around that the building owner wanted to scrub the piece prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“But I was unaware they were actually going to do it,” he said.

“It's a shame, but I understand and do not place blame on them. I blame the nervous uncertainty surrounding Trump's presidency.”

The owner of the building could not be reached for comment.

After the piece of street art went up last year, it quickly gained notoriety on Instagram.

At the time, Hanksy said he decided to paint the mural depicting Trump “as a giant pile of crap” just for laughs. He soon started seeing it on bootleg t-shirts around the city.

It became the central symbol of a "Dump Trump" movement that traveled the country in an attempt to disrupt Trump rallies.

At one rally, Trump saw a poster of the image and mistook it for a potato.

Hanksy, a Lower East Side restaurateur who keeps his identity secret, said the owners were allowing him to create a new mural.

He said he planned to repaint the wall with something more positive.