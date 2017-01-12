Surveillance footage captured the terrifying moments before a young woman was hit by a car that lost control in Brooklyn on Thursday. (Published 2 hours ago)

A young woman was injured after a man fell unconscious behind the wheel of his car, speeding into her while she stood on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The accident happened on Thursday while the woman was standing on the corner of 18th Avenue and 55th Street in Borough Park.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the Toyota Camry ran through the intersection, pummeling into her.

Moments before the impact, the car can be seen speeding down the street with the back door hanging open -- a passenger trying to jump out, police said. The young woman on the street tried to flee, but she was caught by the car and sent flying.

Witness Aaron Minz said people were screaming to call an ambulance after the crash. He said it looked like the driver of the car was not breathing, but surprisingly the girl wasn't severely injured.

"How she was grazed and thrown into the garden over there and came out with a little scrape is a miracle," he said.

Police said the young victim suffered a leg injury in the accident.

They said the driver, a 48-year-old man, fell unconscious inside the car after suffering a medical incident.

Both the man and the woman were taken to Maimonedes Medical Center. The man is in critical condition, and the girl is stable. The passenger wasn't injured.

Police said no arrests had been made.