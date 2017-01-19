Women's March on NYC Road Closures | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Women's March on NYC Road Closures

The following roads will be closed Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon until 4 p.m.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Several NYC streets will be closed Saturday, Jan. 21 for the Women's March on NYC.

    Thousands of people are expected to make their way to New York City Saturday for the Women's March on NYC, resulting in road closures in the area.

    The satellite event for the Women's March on Washington will begin at 11 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on 47th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

    Here is a look at the roads that will be closed, according to the New York City Department of Transportation website.

    The following streets will be closed from noon until 4 p.m., according to the DOT.

    You can find more information about the march here.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices