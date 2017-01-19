Women's March on NYC Road Closures

Several NYC streets will be closed Saturday, Jan. 21 for the Women's March on NYC.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to New York City Saturday for the Women's March on NYC, resulting in road closures in the area.

The satellite event for the Women's March on Washington will begin at 11 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on 47th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

Here is a look at the roads that will be closed, according to the New York City Department of Transportation website.

The following streets will be closed from noon until 4 p.m., according to the DOT.

You can find more information about the march here.