Police are searching for a Bronx woman who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Joan Viau, 52, was reported missing by her family after she was last seen in front of her home on Carlisle Place in Olinville at about 1 p.m., police said.

She's described as about 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen in a pink shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.