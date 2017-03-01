Bloody 78-Year-Old Brooklyn Woman Died of Manual Strangulation, Officials Say | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Bloody 78-Year-Old Brooklyn Woman Died of Manual Strangulation, Officials Say

Investigators initially thought she may have been beaten with a hammer because one was found near her body and she had head trauma, sources said

By Katherine Creag and Marc Santia

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Family members are being questioned in the death of a 78-year-old woman found with head trauma at her Brooklyn home Monday night, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. Roseanne Colletti reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Edna Pierre-Jacques, 78, was found dead in her East Flatbush home on Monday night

    • Sources said her daughter and granddaughter found her and that her husband was home at the time

    • All three family members were questioned at an NYPD stationhouse Tuesday; no arrests have been made

    A 78-year-old woman found dead with head trauma at her Brooklyn home earlier this week died of manual strangulation, the medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

    Police initially had thought Edna Pierre-Jacques may have been beaten with a hammer after sources familiar with the investigation said they discovered one near her bloodied body in the East Flatbush home Monday night.

    It wasn't clear if Pierre-Jacques sustained the head injuries in a fall or a beating -- or if the hammer had been used in an attack -- but the medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

    The dead woman's family was questioned in her death Tuesday, but no arrests have been made. Sources said her daughter and granddaughter found her body, and that her husband was at the Troy Avenue home at the time.

    Top News: Israel's West Bank Evictions, Trump's Speech

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    It wasn't immediately known if police had been called to the home in the past.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us