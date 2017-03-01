Family members are being questioned in the death of a 78-year-old woman found with head trauma at her Brooklyn home Monday night, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. Roseanne Colletti reports.

A 78-year-old woman found dead with head trauma at her Brooklyn home earlier this week died of manual strangulation, the medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

Police initially had thought Edna Pierre-Jacques may have been beaten with a hammer after sources familiar with the investigation said they discovered one near her bloodied body in the East Flatbush home Monday night.

It wasn't clear if Pierre-Jacques sustained the head injuries in a fall or a beating -- or if the hammer had been used in an attack -- but the medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

The dead woman's family was questioned in her death Tuesday, but no arrests have been made. Sources said her daughter and granddaughter found her body, and that her husband was at the Troy Avenue home at the time.

It wasn't immediately known if police had been called to the home in the past.