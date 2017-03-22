Deadly NJ Crash May Be Linked to Case of Missing CT Woman: Police | NBC New York
Deadly NJ Crash May Be Linked to Case of Missing CT Woman: Police

By Tracie Strahan

    A fatal crash on Interstate 80 in New Jersey has police in two states investigating. Tracie Strahan reports.

    Police from New Jersey and Connecticut are looking into whether a deadly crash on Interstate 80 is connected to the case of a missing woman who hasn't been seen since last week. 

    The crash shutdown several westbound lanes of Interstate 80 Wednesday morning. Video from the scene shows several emergency vehicles and a crashed tractor-trailer. 

    Police say a car collided with the tractor-trailer near the border of Saddle Brook and Elmwood Park around 2:30 a.m. The driver of the truck was uninjured, but the woman behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Police in Connecticut reached out to New Jersey State Police to see if the victim is a 63-year-old woman from Plainfield, Connecticut, who has been missing since St. Patrick's Day.

    It's unclear what led police to believe the cases may be connected. The victim in the crash hasn't been identified, and it's unclear if the vehicle in the crash matches the description of the missing woman's car, which was described as a silver 2016 Hyundai with Connecticut plates. 

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police have not said who may have been at fault. 

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

