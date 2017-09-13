Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to dampen the tri-state area Thursday and Friday, remnants from the once vicious, deadly Irma that ravaged south Florida over the weekend.

Storms are expected to move in from the west Thursday afternoon, which could slow down the evening commute. Showers and storms likely taper off before midnight, but several rounds of wet weather return again Friday.

The weekend may start off a bit soggy, according to Storm Team 4, but clouds are expected to give way to sunshine and highs in the low 80s by Saturday afternoon and stay that way through Sunday.

Meanwhile, forecasters continue to monitor Hurricane Jose, which could potentially impact the northeast -- at least in a minor way -- at some point next week depending on the path of the storm. At this point, Jose continues to meander out in the Atlantic as a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to maintain strength over the next 24 hours. The storm will slowly loop back around and will begin to move towards the northwest this weekend, where it is then expected to weaken, given some unfavorable conditions.

While there seems to be somewhat better agreement with taking Jose further to the north later this weekend, the confidence in the forecast still remains rather uncertain past a five-day outlook, at which point model guidance diverges.

Some models continue to keep Jose out at sea, but then have the storm sitting offshore, which would result in rough surf and breezy conditions for the tri-state area. Other models still show the storm curving off further to the west, bringing more clouds, showers, and stronger winds to the region. Either way, it seems the northeast will probably at least feel some minor impacts from Jose by the middle of next week, according to Storm Team 4. The magnitude of these impacts, however, strongly relies on what path Jose decides the take.

