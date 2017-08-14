For the third time in two years, a member of the Aluska family was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lindenhurst. Two of the cases were hit-and-run crashes, authorities said.

Raw Footage: Cops Swarm Scene After Third Relative Killed by Car in 2 Years in Same Long Island Town

A Long Island woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lindenhurst in the early hours of Monday morning -- three months after a relative died in a crash there and less than two years after her brother met the exact same fate.

Pauline Aluska, 54, was found lying in the road at Montauk Highway and South 13th Street around 12:30 Monday morning. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An investigation determined that she was hit by a car that then fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The police later confirmed that Pauline Aluska was related to Diane Aluska, who died in a highly publicized crash in Lindenhurst on May 14. Diane Aluska was killed on Mother's Day when a car jumped a curb outside of a bakery; she pushed her teenage daughter out of the way and was crushed by the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear how Pauline and Diane Aluska were related, however.

Pauline Aluska was also the brother of John Aluska, who was killed in a Lindenhurst hit-and-run on Sept. 28, 2015. Police said both John and Pauline's deaths were under investigation and no arrests had been made.