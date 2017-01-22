15-Year-Old Shot in Brooklyn, 2 Suspects Flee: NYPD | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

15-Year-Old Shot in Brooklyn, 2 Suspects Flee: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The NYPD released this surveillance video of two suspects running away after a 15-year-old boy was shot in East Flatbush. (Published 6 minutes ago)

    A 15-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn and police are asking for help finding two suspects, also believed to be teenagers. 

    The victim was shot in front of 3103 Foster Ave. in East Flatbush, the NYPD said. He was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. 

    The suspects fled after firing the shots, said police, who released surveillance video of them. 

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices