15-Year-Old Shot in Brooklyn, 2 Suspects Flee: NYPD

The NYPD released this surveillance video of two suspects running away after a 15-year-old boy was shot in East Flatbush. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn and police are asking for help finding two suspects, also believed to be teenagers.

The victim was shot in front of 3103 Foster Ave. in East Flatbush, the NYPD said. He was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled after firing the shots, said police, who released surveillance video of them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).