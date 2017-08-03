A 15-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself while playing with a loaded gun with friends Wednesday evening, police on Long Island say.

Three boys were playing with the gun inside a Williams Street home in Glen Cove when one of them fired a shot, hitting himself, Nassau County police say.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the the gun was owned by a licensed pistol holder. Neighbors and public records indicate the family living in the home has a connection to law enforcement, with one person possibly being a retired corrections officer. Police haven't confirmed that.

Investigation is continuing.