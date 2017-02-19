What to Know The spring-like weather set records to day with highs in the mid- to upper-60s.

Temperatures should return to more seasonable levels on Tuesday.

The NOAA says a mild spring is likely.

New Yorkers left their coats at home and crowded the parks on Sunday to enjoy record-setting warm weather that felt more like April than February.

JFK airport hit 68 degrees and Newark reached 69 degrees, knocking down the record of 66 set in both places in 1997.

LaGuardia airport got up to 66 degrees and Bridgeport topped out at 63 degrees, also new record highs for the day.

Although Central Park fell shy of a record, the balmy day and sunshine drew throngs of New Yorkers out for fresh air and a sneak peek of spring.

A weak cold front will slowly move through the tri-state Sunday, but we won't receive chilly temps — the cold front will be so weak that high temperatures will still reach well above normal. However, a stronger cold front will roll through during the overnight into Monday morning.

President’s Day will be slightly cooler, about 50 degrees, but it'll still be unseasonably mild.

Highs will be near or in the 50s throughout next week. The week starts sunny but becomes progressively cloudier ahead of possible showers Friday. Showers are possible late Tuesday and are likely early Wednesday.

By next Saturday, highs should be back up in the mid-50s.

NOAA is forecasting an unseasonably warm spring ahead, despite what Puxatony Phil predicted earlier this month. Maybe Staten Island Chuck should become the national groundhog. He predicted an early spring.