Police are searching for a man accused of slapping a woman's buttocks at a Brooklyn subway station.

The man pictured allegedly approached the 26-year-old woman on the Manhattan-bound platform at the Halsey Street L train station at about 5 a.m. Saturday, June 17, and slapped her.

He then fled the station southbound on Covert Street.

The man's about 20 to 26 years old, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.