Nose-Picking Masturbator Terrorizes NYC Subway Riders

    Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers. (Published 4 hours ago)

    Police are looking for a man seen masturbating twice on subways in the city in the last month.

    Authorities say a 32-year-old man riding a southbound A train at 14th Street Oct. 11 reported seeing the suspect masturbating on the train.

    Less than two weeks earlier, a 34-year-old woman had seen the suspect masturbating on a northbound E train at 53th Street during the height of the morning rush, according to police.

    No injuries were reported in either of the cases. Police released a photo of the suspect in which he appears to be picking his nose. The man was last seen wearing a light jacket and blue jeans and is believed to be about 50 to 60 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 to 250 pounds.

    Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published at 8:23 AM EDT on Oct 26, 2017 | Updated 19 minutes ago

