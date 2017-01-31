Man on Subway Alarms Riders With Bomb Threat: NYPD | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Man on Subway Alarms Riders With Bomb Threat: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD
    Suspect in subway terror threat

    Police are looking for the subway rider who yelled that he had a bomb, causing panic among fellow straphangers, authorities say. 

    The man was on the northbound 6 train going from 86th Street and Lexington Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, when he allegedly said, "I have a bomb and am not afraid to die," according to the NYPD.

    He then ran off the train. 

    The suspect is described as about 25 to 35 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches to 6 feet. 

    Anyoen with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com. 

    Published 38 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us