Man on Subway Alarms Riders With Bomb Threat: NYPD

Police are looking for the subway rider who yelled that he had a bomb, causing panic among fellow straphangers, authorities say.

The man was on the northbound 6 train going from 86th Street and Lexington Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, when he allegedly said, "I have a bomb and am not afraid to die," according to the NYPD.

He then ran off the train.

The suspect is described as about 25 to 35 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches to 6 feet.

Anyoen with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.