Stony Brook Basketball Player Pleads Not Guilty to Rape, Sexual Misconduct Charges: Suffolk County DA | NBC New York
Stony Brook Basketball Player Pleads Not Guilty to Rape, Sexual Misconduct Charges: Suffolk County DA

Two of the university's basketball players were arrested in a theft incident last April

By Greg Cergol

    Blair Mendy, 22, pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual misconduct charges Thursday, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

    A Long Island college basketball player from California who was accused of raping a minor has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    The Suffolk County District Attorney said that Blair Mendy pleaded not guilty to third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges Thursday.

    The DA's office requested bail in the amount of $50,000. Judge Pierce Cohalan of the First District court set bail at $2,000 cash over $2,000 bond. Mendy's next court appearanced is scheduled for March 6.

    The 22-year-old's defense attorney, Camille Russell, wasn't immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

    Mendy's father told Newsday he couldn't believe the charges. He said he taught his son to be a gentleman, treat ladies well and to always make the right choice.

    Newsday said Mendy has played two games with the Stony Brook Seavolves this year.

