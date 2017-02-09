Blair Mendy, 22, pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual misconduct charges Thursday, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

A Long Island college basketball player from California who was accused of raping a minor has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Suffolk County District Attorney said that Blair Mendy pleaded not guilty to third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges Thursday.

The DA's office requested bail in the amount of $50,000. Judge Pierce Cohalan of the First District court set bail at $2,000 cash over $2,000 bond. Mendy's next court appearanced is scheduled for March 6.

The 22-year-old's defense attorney, Camille Russell, wasn't immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

Mendy's father told Newsday he couldn't believe the charges. He said he taught his son to be a gentleman, treat ladies well and to always make the right choice.

Newsday said Mendy has played two games with the Stony Brook Seavolves this year.