A basketball player from Stony Brook University has been arrested on charges of rape, law enforcement sources say.

Blair Mendy, 22, was arrested by University police detectives at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the source said. He faces charges of third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

The California native graduated from San Jose's Bellarmine College Preparatory in 2013 before playing for Loyola Marymount University for the 2013-14 season.

Mendy, a 2012 ESPN All-State team nominee, has played in two games for the Stony Brook Seawolves in the 2016-17 season.

Two Stony Brook basketball players, RayShaun McGrew and DeShaun Thrower, were arrested on charges of grand larceny and criminal mischief last April in connection with a theft on the school's Long Island campus. It wasn't clear what they were accused of stealing.

"The Stony Brook University Police Department arrested a residential student in connection with an investigation on Feb. 8, 2017. The suspect, identified as Blair Mendym was charged with Rape in the 3rd Degree and Sexual Misconduct," the university said in a statement Wednesday.