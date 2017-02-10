What to Know More than 2,000 flights were canceled at the tri-state's three airports Thursday amid the snow, leading to a travel rush Friday

Nearly a foot of snow fell on most parts of the city, with more than 12 inches recorded in some spots further north

Ice and strong wind gusts complicated matters, and were expected to continue causing slick travel conditions through the weekend

Travelers heading to LaGuardia Airport were forced to haul their luggage to the terminals on foot Friday, a day after a monster winter storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow on the city forced thousands of flights to be canceled.

Passengers were seen getting out of their taxis with their baggage on the Grand Central Parkway, climbing over mountains of snow as they trudged to the Queens hub. Some trekked along the highway exit ramp from 94th Street.

One Twitter user suggested jumping a fence and walking to the terminal would be faster than trying to get to the airport by car.

"Here you see people getting out of their taxis ON THE GCP to climb a hill of snow," user ShaquilleAKhan tweeted Friday morning. "Jump a fence and walk to the terminal."

Traffic cameras showed severe congestion, with vehicles barely moving.

Both LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports were loaded with 10 inches of snow by 4 p.m. Thursday, much of which turned in icy mountains after bitterly cold winds blew in overnight. Nearby Newark Liberty Airport had gotten nearly 8 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon.

More than 2,300 flights were canceled at all three airports Thursday because of the storm, which prompted an hours-long groundstop at some JFK. Some travelers weren't able to get new flights until Sunday.

