Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked and molested a woman as she was walking into a building in Manhattan early Friday morning.

The 19-year-old victim was walking into a building in the area of West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. when the suspect went up to her, pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her, police said.

He then fled the area.

The suspect is described as being about 25 to 30 years old, about 5-feet-8 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.