What to Know Russia orders a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats and said it is closing down a U.S. recreation retreat in response to sanctions

Scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases

Police released body-camera videos, which show the moments after a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams and an elderly couple

Russia Orders Cut in U.S. Diplomats in Reaction to Sanctions

Russia's Foreign Ministry has ordered a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and said it was closing down a U.S. recreation retreat in response to fresh sanctions against Russia. The Senate on Friday approved a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea and sent it to President Trump to sign. The legislation bars Trump from easing or waiving the penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that in response it has ordered the U.S. Embassy in Russia to reduce the number of its diplomats by Sept. 1. Russia will also close down the embassy's recreational retreat on the outskirts of Moscow as well as warehouse facilities.

White House Aide's Tirade Tests Editors and Producers

A presidential aide's explosion of profanity while talking to a reporter about his new White House colleagues tested newsroom leaders, forcing decisions about whether to use the graphic language or leave much of what he said to the imagination of readers and viewers. Anthony Scaramucci, the incoming White House communications director, aimed his tirade at chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon. An account of his conversation with Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker was published in graphic detail on the magazine's website, complete with expletives and anatomical references. Scaramucci used the language in suggesting to Lizza that Priebus had leaked information about him, and that Bannon was more interested in advancing his own agenda than President Trump's. Following The New Yorker's lead, The New York Times printed all of Scaramucci's words. Times editors, including executive editor Dean Baquet, first discussed whether it was appropriate to do so, Clifford Levy, the newspaper's deputy editor, said on Twitter. Levy said the Times concluded that it was newsworthy that a top Trump aide would use such language, and its readers shouldn't have to search elsewhere to find out what Scaramucci said.

“Nightmare Is Over”: Dems React to Health Care Bill Failure

The GOP took a hard blow when its Health Care Freedom Act, dubbed the "skinny repeal" of "Obamacare," failed to pass in the Senate in a late-night 49–51 vote. Republican Senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins crossed party lines to cast key votes to defeat the measure, with McCain's move drawing cheers from the Democrats on the Senate floor. As news of the bill's failure spread, social media erupted with reactions from Washington. President Trump was not happy with the results, tweeting about 2:30 a.m. ET, "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!" Senate Democrats responded to the victory. Chuck Schumer tweeted, “We are not celebrating; we are relieved—for the Americans who can now keep their #healthcare. We must work to improve the law.”

Pakistani Court Disqualifies PM on Allegation of Corruption

A five-judge panel of Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified thrice-elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office over allegations of corruption against him and his family. The court in a unanimous decision said Sharif was disqualified for not remaining "truthful and honest" after considering evidence against him. It also ruled Sharif could no longer serve as a member of the National Assembly, a powerful lower house of the parliament. General elections are to be held in Pakistan next year and the Supreme Court ruling ensures he won't be in the running. The court asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue notification of Sharif's removal. But Sharif quickly stepped down, saying he did it to show his respect for the country's judiciary.

Scientists Do First Human Gene Embryo Editing in U.S.

For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases. The experiment was just an exercise in science — the embryos were not allowed to develop for more than a few days and were never intended to be implanted into a womb, according to MIT Technology Review, which first reported the news. Officials at Oregon Health & Science University confirmed that the work took place there and said results would be published in a journal soon. It is thought to be the first such work in the U.S.; previous experiments like this have been reported from China. How many embryos were created and edited in the experiments has not been revealed. The Oregon scientists reportedly used a technique called CRISPR, which allows specific sections of DNA to be altered or replaced. It's like using a molecular scissors to cut and paste DNA, and is much more precise than some types of gene therapy that cannot ensure that desired changes will take place exactly where and as intended. With gene editing, these so-called "germline" changes are permanent and would be passed down to any offspring.

New Bodycam Video Shows Aftermath of Venus Williams' Crash

Police released officer body-camera videos, which show the moments after a fatal car crash involving tennis star Venus Williams and an elderly couple in Palm Beach Gardens. One of the video shows officers initially finding Williams at fault in the fatal collision. "What seems to have happened is from the time that you entered North Lake Boulevard and stopped, the light. The westbound light changed to green and that car was westbound in the right lane and he had a green light so you kind of violated his right of way," Police Officer Dave Dowling told Williams in the video. Although officers initially placed blame on Williams, police later released a statement saying Williams "lawfully entered" the intersection when Linda Barson’s car collided into Williams' SUV on June 9. Williams is currently being sued by the estate of 78-year-old Jerome Barson who passed away due to injuries he suffered when his car collided with Williams' SUV. Attorney Michael Steinger said Linda Barson, who suffered several fractures to her right arm and hand in the crash, is "physically and emotionally devastated."

HBO Doc “Baltimore Rising” Explores Life After Freddie Gray

The producers and participants in "Baltimore Rising" say national and local media sensationalized the protests that erupted after the death of Freddie Gray, but that their new documentary humanizes the narrative. Activists Kwame Rose and Makayla Gilliam-Price appeared alongside director Sonja Sohn at the Television Critics Association's summer meeting to discuss the documentary premiering on HBO in November. The film chronicles the passionate feelings on all sides after Gray died a week after suffering a critical spinal injury while in police custody in 2015. He was a 25-year-old arrested for what police described as an illegal switchblade. The city of Baltimore eventually reached a $6.4 million settlement with Gray's parents. Sohn is best known as an actress. While starring on "The Wire," which was set in Baltimore, she developed close ties with community leaders, and she approached making the documentary as part of her "community work."