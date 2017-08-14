Roommate Steals 3 Rifles, Diamond Ring, Port Authority Shield in Brooklyn: Cops - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Roommate Steals 3 Rifles, Diamond Ring, Port Authority Shield in Brooklyn: Cops

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Roommate Steals 3 Rifles, Diamond Ring, Port Authority Shield in Brooklyn: Cops
    Handout
    Police are looking for Thomas Farrell, pictured above, in connection with the theft.

    Police are looking for a 47-year-old man who allegedly stole three rifles, a diamond ring and a Port Authority shield, among other items, from a woman he lived with for two weeks in Brooklyn. 

    The relationship between the suspect, identified as Thomas Farrell, and the 44-year-old victim wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known why he lived with her so briefly at the Avenue P home in Bensonhurst. 

    Authorities say the victim reported the theft shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. The victim told the cops Farrell stole cash, credit cards, boxes of ammunition and an Apple iPad along with the ring, guns and shield. The Port Authority shield belonged to a dead relative, authorities say. 

    Anyone with information on the suspect (photo above) is asked to call authorities.

    Top News Pics: Shock and Sadness Post Charlottesville Attack

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Steve Helber/AP
    Published 51 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us