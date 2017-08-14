Police are looking for Thomas Farrell, pictured above, in connection with the theft.

Police are looking for a 47-year-old man who allegedly stole three rifles, a diamond ring and a Port Authority shield, among other items, from a woman he lived with for two weeks in Brooklyn.

The relationship between the suspect, identified as Thomas Farrell, and the 44-year-old victim wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known why he lived with her so briefly at the Avenue P home in Bensonhurst.

Authorities say the victim reported the theft shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. The victim told the cops Farrell stole cash, credit cards, boxes of ammunition and an Apple iPad along with the ring, guns and shield. The Port Authority shield belonged to a dead relative, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the suspect (photo above) is asked to call authorities.